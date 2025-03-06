ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 2,896,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.4 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $20.52 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

