ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 2,896,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.4 days.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $20.52 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.
About ASICS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.