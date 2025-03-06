KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.