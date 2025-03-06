Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPAR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $541.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.