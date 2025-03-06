USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $211,290.75

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211,290.75 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,245.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00434493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00008230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,302.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

