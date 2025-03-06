MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $22.55. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

