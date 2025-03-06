Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

Eli Lilly and Company, Chimerix, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that focus on the development, production, and commercialization of drugs and other healthcare products. These companies are often at the forefront of scientific innovation and are subject to regulatory approvals and market dynamics, making their stock prices sensitive to research breakthroughs, clinical trial outcomes, and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.29 on Wednesday, reaching $921.35. 1,329,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,473. The company has a market cap of $873.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $848.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,179,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,291. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $758.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,538. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12.

