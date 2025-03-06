Opulen Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,578.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 167,162 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

