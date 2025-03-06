Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $108.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

