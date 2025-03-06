Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.38. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 145,184 shares.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
