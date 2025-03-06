Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.38. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 145,184 shares.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 877.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

