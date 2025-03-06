hhgregg (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

hhgregg, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. hhgregg shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20 shares.

hhgregg Trading Down 100.0 %

About hhgregg

(Get Free Report)

hhgregg, Inc operates as an appliance, consumer electronics, and furniture retailer. The company's appliances products include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers, freezers, washers and dryers, grills, air conditioners, and small home appliances; consumer electronics products comprise LED televisions, audio systems, cameras, and Blu-ray players; furniture, mattresses, and other home products; and computers, computer accessories, and tablets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hhgregg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hhgregg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.