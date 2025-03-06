Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 24.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

