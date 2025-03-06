National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$131.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.40.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$116.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$105.43 and a 1 year high of C$141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Also, Director Macky Tall bought 4,182 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$119.14 per share, with a total value of C$498,243.48. Insiders acquired 10,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,020 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

