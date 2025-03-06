Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Purchases 1,350 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at C$71.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$72.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.87.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

