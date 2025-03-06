Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Acquires $102,900.00 in Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.2 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.