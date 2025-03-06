Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BJUL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

