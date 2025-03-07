abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 90.72%.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON AUSC remained flat at GBX 484 ($6.24) during mid-day trading on Friday. 301,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 498.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.68. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 435.50 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.31 ($6.91).
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile
