Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 189,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

