Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 189,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
