EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 40,739 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

