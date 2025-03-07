Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE APT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

