Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.04. Scientific Industries shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

