Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.25 and traded as low as C$33.34. Trisura Group shares last traded at C$33.66, with a volume of 108,700 shares traded.

TSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

