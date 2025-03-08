Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $4.00. Capstone shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 404,813 shares.

Capstone Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

