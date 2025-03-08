Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $16.26. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 42,512 shares changing hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

