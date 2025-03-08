Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.74 ($0.11). Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,365,411 shares traded.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.86.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.