Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.74 ($0.11). Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,365,411 shares traded.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.86.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.