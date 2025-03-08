Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16 and traded as high as C$8.76. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 25,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAY.A

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,751.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total value of C$166,854.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $311,614. 25.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.