EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

