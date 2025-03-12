EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.