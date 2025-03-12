EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in EPAM Systems stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $309.48.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

