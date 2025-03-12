Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 402,502 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,502 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.97% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $77,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

