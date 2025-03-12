Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

