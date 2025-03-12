Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $43.75. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 2,226,768 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $19,162,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.