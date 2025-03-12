Davis R M Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

