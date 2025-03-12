Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $68,099,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

