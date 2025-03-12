Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,095 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,255 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $92.96 and a 12-month high of $123.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

