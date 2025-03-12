GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $39.09. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 6,171,127 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

