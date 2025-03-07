HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

