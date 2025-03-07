Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

