VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $7,245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in VSE by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

