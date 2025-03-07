AvePoint’s (AVPT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

AvePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -290.94 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in AvePoint by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AvePoint by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

