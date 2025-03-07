Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $293,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

