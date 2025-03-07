argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $680.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.83.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $613.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.80 and a beta of 0.58. argenx has a one year low of $349.86 and a one year high of $678.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

