Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $176.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.