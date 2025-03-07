Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 5037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

