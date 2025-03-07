What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RIGL Q1 Earnings?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $103,595.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

