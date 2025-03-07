Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Zoetis Q1 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.97 EPS.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%.
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of ZTS opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 36.56%.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
