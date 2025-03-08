233,000 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $4,979,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

