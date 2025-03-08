Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 359,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,735,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,282,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.