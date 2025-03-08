Larson Financial Group LLC Has $40.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $40,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of EFV opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

