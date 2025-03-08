Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.