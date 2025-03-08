Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys Shares of 1,381 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,883,000.

IVV stock opened at $578.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

